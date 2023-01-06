UBSE UK Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 exam time table RELEASED at ubse.uk.gov- Steps to download here

UK Board 2023: The Uttarakhand Board (Uttarakhand Board) has issued the exam schedule for classes 10th and 12th (UK Board Date Sheet 2023). This board test (UK Board) will be held from March 16 to April 6. Candidates who are taking this exam can view the datesheet (UBSE Date Sheet 2023) by going to the UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Uttarakhand Board President RK Kunwar provided information about the exam datesheet UBSE UK Board Date Sheet 2023.

UK Board 2023 Time table: Here’s how to download

Visit the main page at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click the “Date Sheet of March 12, 2023” link.

then select the “Download” link.

The link will display the exam schedule after being clicked.

Take a printout, download it, and save it.

Individual schools will set the dates for the practical exams. Students should approach the school officials for practical dates, since they will arrange the practicals at their discretion.