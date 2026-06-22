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‘UBT rebel MPs to join Shiv Sena today at 3 PM’: Announces Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The six rebel Memebr of Parliament (MP) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction will join Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Monday at 3 PM announced Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
‘UBT rebel MPs to join Shiv Sena today at 3 PM’: Announces Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Image Credit: IANS

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