/‘UBT rebel MPs to join Shiv Sena today at 3 PM’: Announces Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The six rebel Memebr of Parliament (MP) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction will join Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Monday at 3 PM announced Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
#WATCH | Mumbai | On 6 rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to join Shinde camp today, Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says, "At 3 pm today, six MPs will officially join Shiv Sena. This will increase the number of our MPs from 7 to 13. This has increased the strength of… pic.twitter.com/vNz6bnGUhQ— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
This is a developing story, further details awaited.
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