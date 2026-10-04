/UCC, ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ laws: Suvendu Adhikari sets six-month agenda for West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has set a six-month deadline for several of his government’s major promises, including the Uniform Civil Code and laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad”.
Speaking at an event in Kolkata on the occasion of the birth centenary of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Ashok Singhal, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government would work within the Constitution while protecting Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples, monasteries and the state’s heritage.
“After Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be implemented in West Bengal as well. I promise you, give me six months,” he said.
The chief minister also promised stringent laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad” during the same period. He said the government would not permit “any anti-national activity” and urged people to stay united and alert to “divisive forces”.
The UCC is at the drafting and review stage in the state. The government has set up a nine-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine the draft law. The committee includes former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, senior bureaucrats, a retired IAS officer, an educationist, a social activist and a Calcutta High Court lawyer.
The proposed law is intended to bring common civil rules for people from different communities in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The UCC was also one of the BJP’s major promises in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.
The panel is expected to seek public views and hold hearings across different parts of the state before the draft moves ahead. Adhikari had earlier said he would place the legislation before the Assembly after the committee completes its work.
The proposed UCC would follow the legal route taken by states such as Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Assam has also adopted a UCC law.
The chief minister has also put two other proposed laws on the six-month agenda. He used the terms “love jihad” and “land jihad” while announcing plans for new legislation. He also referred to laws dealing with religious conversion.
The announcements place cultural and religious issues along with the UCC in the BJP government’s early legislative programme. Adhikari said his government would protect temples, monasteries and traditions associated with leaders such as Swami Vivekananda and Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
Criticising the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the chief minister said there were several reasons behind its defeat. He cited repeated incidents that he said hurt Hindu sentiments, religious organisations, deities and traditions.
“People tolerated those for a long time and then bid the party farewell,” he said.
The chief minister also announced a Rs 1,000-crore religious tourism circuit for the state. The project is planned for completion within two years. Adhikari asked people to contribute suggestions and cooperate with the government on the project.
Religious events also feature prominently in the government’s upcoming programme. The chif minister said 20,000 people would take part in a collective Hanuman Chalisa recital at Netaji Indoor Stadium in November. A mass Bhagavad Gita recital involving 10 lakh people is planned for December 29.
The government has also started preparations for next year’s Gangasagar Mela. Adhikari said the event would have facilities of international standards.
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