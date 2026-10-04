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UCC, ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ laws: Suvendu Adhikari sets six-month agenda for West Bengal

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government would work within the Constitution while protecting Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples, monasteries and the state’s heritage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
UCC, ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ laws: Suvendu Adhikari sets six-month agenda for West Bengal
Image Credit: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (File photo: ANI)

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UCC, ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ laws: Suvendu Adhikari sets six-month agenda for West Bengal
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