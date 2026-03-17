UCC may address gender bias in personal laws, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on March 10 indicated that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could be a viable solution to long-standing concerns over gender inequality in personal laws, while hearing a petition that challenges certain Muslim inheritance provisions as discriminatory towards women.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi suggested that structural reforms in personal laws across religious communities may be better achieved through legislation rather than judicial intervention. “The answer is a Uniform Civil Code,” the bench observed during arguments presented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioners, reported Hindustan Times.

The case stems from a writ petition filed by advocate Poulomi Pavini Shukla and the Nyaya Naari Foundation, which contends that aspects of Muslim personal law deny women equal inheritance rights compared to men. The hearing comes at a time when the debate over a UCC—envisioned as a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens irrespective of religion—has regained prominence.

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At present, personal laws in India vary across communities. Hindus are governed by codified statutes such as the Hindu Marriage Act and the Hindu Succession Act, while Christians and Parsis follow their respective legal frameworks. In contrast, Muslim personal law is largely uncodified, drawing from religious texts, though certain elements are recognised through laws like the Shariat Application Act, 1937, and the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939.

Referring to Article 44 of the Constitution, which calls upon the State to strive for a UCC, the bench raised questions about whether courts can examine the constitutionality of uncodified personal laws. It cited the Narasu Appa Mali judgment, which held that such laws are not subject to constitutional scrutiny, said reports.

The court also expressed concern about the potential consequences of striking down existing provisions without an alternative legal structure. “In our overanxiety for reforms, we may end up depriving them,” the bench cautioned, adding, “If the Shariat Act of 1937 goes away, what is the position then? Will it not create an unnecessary void?”

In response, advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that the Indian Succession Act could apply in such a situation and that courts could ensure equal inheritance rights for Muslim women.

A petitioner in the case said she challenged certain provisions of the MPL before the Supreme Court. "We have challenged certain provisions of Muslim personal law on inheritance as they deny Muslim women equal rights vis-à-vis men. A Uniform Civil Code could help address gender discrimination in personal laws," petitioner Aisha Jawaid said.

The bench further noted that differences in personal laws raise complex constitutional issues that may not be suited for piecemeal judicial decisions. “It is best to defer to legislative wisdom,” it remarked, while also suggesting that petitions directly filed by affected Muslim women may be more appropriate for judicial scrutiny.