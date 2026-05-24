UCC no threat to Tribal Communities, ignore lies of divisive forces: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday told tribal communities gathered at the historic Red Fort grounds that the Uniform Civil Code poses no threat to their way of life, and urged them to guard against what he called "divisive forces" deliberately spreading misinformation to create fear and division.

Addressing the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, a Tribal Cultural Conclave that drew nearly 1.5 lakh representatives from more than 550 tribal communities across the country, Shah offered a direct assurance to those present. "Two BJP-ruled states, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, have introduced UCC and both of them have kept tribals out of its purview," he said, adding that no tradition of any tribal community would be restricted under the Code.

He asked participants to carry that message back to their home states and reassure their communities that the law would not harm them in any manner.

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Shah described the Modi government as a tribal-friendly dispensation and pointed to several policy decisions as evidence. He noted that Prime Minister Modi had raised tribal welfare funding to Rs 1.50 lakh crore, compared to Rs 28,000 crore during the Congress era. He also credited PM Modi with appointing Droupadi Murmu, a tribal community member from Odisha, as President of India, making her the first person from the community to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

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The Home Minister highlighted that the Tribal Affairs Ministry was established under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and that Modi had continued and expanded that welfare agenda, a trajectory he said had delivered electoral results, including BJP victories across all 16 tribal seats in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. He also noted that two BJP-governed states currently have Chief Ministers from tribal communities.

On the Maoist insurgency, Shah said decades of violence had finally been brought to an end. "The five-decade-old Maoism problem has been finished under PM Modi, and today erstwhile camps of our security forces have been turned into community service centres," he said. He blamed previous governments for allowing the Maoist problem to fester, resulting in the deaths of 40,000 tribals and blocking development across tribal regions.

Shah also criticised illegal conversions in tribal areas, describing them as unconstitutional, and praised tribal communities for their relationship with nature. "The tribals of the country present the largest sustainable model in the world," he said, drawing a parallel between tribal traditions and the values of Sanatan Dharma.

The conclave was organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch, with colourful cultural processions of tribal men and women in traditional attire, carrying indigenous musical instruments, converging on the Red Fort from five different points across Delhi. Shah expressed particular significance in the occasion falling during the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda, the revered tribal leader and freedom fighter.

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(With IANS inputs)