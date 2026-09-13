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UCC to be implemented in all NDA-ruled states before 2029: Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister also announced a month-long nationwide campaign, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi’s completion of 25 years in continuous public service. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
UCC to be implemented in all NDA-ruled states before 2029: Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Credit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (IANS)

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UCC to be implemented in all NDA-ruled states before 2029: Home Minister Amit Shah
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