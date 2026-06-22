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  • /Massive fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as rescue operation continues | Video

Massive fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as rescue operation continues | Video

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Several people are feared trapped as rescue teams continue operations. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate relief and medical assistance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Massive fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as rescue operation continues | Video
Image Credit: ANI.

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