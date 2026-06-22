/Massive fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as rescue operation continues | Video

A massive fire broke out at a coaching center in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene and began efforts to bring the blaze under control. Officials stated that several people were feared trapped inside the building. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and ordered the immediate commencement of relief operations.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Firefighting and rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/No69Nbwj8e — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Officials said several people were feared trapped inside the building. Thick smoke made it difficult for rescue teams to enter the premises.
An eyewitness, Aman, said local residents rushed to help after they saw smoke coming out of the building.
"There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside," he said.
According to him, one person jumped from the building and suffered serious injuries.
#WATCH | Lucknow fire incident | An eyewitness, Aman, says, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously… pic.twitter.com/bIpJPxJYUB — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
A fire department official said that around 10 to 12 people were believed to be trapped inside the building.
Heavy smoke and flames prevented firefighters from entering the structure immediately.
"It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive," he said.
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | A fire official says, "It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive..." https://t.co/Px12bpvk5Z pic.twitter.com/xZeCsyrDGw — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the site immediately.
He ordered that relief and rescue operations be accelerated and directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
Chief Minister Adityanath also directed the administration to remain alert and continuously monitor the rescue operations.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said a room-by-room search operation was underway.
He said the priority was to evacuate everyone and safely provide proper treatment to the injured.
"Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. We will provide full details once the search operation concludes. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment at the hospital and to evacuate everyone safely. Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. There was a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop," he said.
#WATCH | Lucknow coaching institute fire incident | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes. There is no information regarding casualties at this moment..." He says, "A fire broke out at a coaching centre in… pic.twitter.com/SCeoFWs6HJ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Officials said thick smoke inside the building slowed down rescue efforts. Exhaust fans were installed to clear the smoke and help rescue teams search the building.
Authorities said further details would be shared after the search operation is completed. Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing at the time of filing this report.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.