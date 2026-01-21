Udaipur Car Crash: Video Shows Four Teenagers Killed After Car Crashes At 120 Kmph

Udaipur Car Crash: Four teenagers, three of them minors, lost their lives and six others were injured after two cars collided in Udaipur on Saturday. A video that surfaced later shows the car carrying the teenagers was being driven at extremely high speed touching 120 kmph at one point moments before the crash, reportedly.

As per the reports, at least two friends urged the 19 year old teen, driving the car to slow down moments before the crash.

In the footage, the driver is seen casually smoking a cigarette while loud music plays inside the car. Friends seated with him repeatedly ask him to slow down, but he continues driving at high speed.

After the collision, the video plunges into darkness, but the phone continues recording. Voices can be heard crying out for help, with one of the occupants pleading for rescue and saying he was unable to breathe.

Video Of The Accident

#Udaipur, Ahmedabad Hwy



Too Swift desires at 120kmph+



1. Smoking while driving

2. Seat belt lights ON

3. Infotainment with Video Clip running



4 Dead, 2 injured#DriveResponsibly @DriveSmart_IN @dabir @abhi_kulkarni85

pic.twitter.com/0BP9rh70qX Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) January 19, 2026

As per NDTV reports, The group of six friends had attended a Mehfil e Milad programme in Udaipur and were heading towards the old Ahmedabad highway to have tea. Their car collided with another vehicle travelling towards Gujarat. Four of the occupants Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19) and Ghulam Khwaja (17) died in the crash, while two others in the same car were seriously injured. All four people travelling in the other vehicle also sustained injuries.

The nearly nine minute video shows one of the passengers filming from the backseat as a Haryanvi song blares on the stereo. As the speedometer crosses 100 kmph, the driver shows no sign of slowing down. At one point, the person recording zooms in on the speedometer as the needle crosses 120 kmph, while others urge the driver to reduce speed.

Seconds later, the car swerves sharply. A scream is heard, followed by a loud crash and the sound of shattering glass before the screen goes dark. Groans and cries of pain follow, lasting several minutes.

One of the injured youths can later be heard begging passersby for help, calling out to his mother and pleading that he is trapped inside the vehicle and struggling to breathe. The video ends around the nine minute mark.

Officials said the two survivors from the teenagers’ car, along with the four injured occupants of the other vehicle, are currently undergoing treatment.

(Disclaimer: The following footage contains scenes of a high-speed collision and audio of a distressing nature. It is being shared as a cautionary report on the dangers of reckless driving. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

