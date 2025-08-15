Udaipur: Girl Dies As Roof Ledge Of Under-Construction School Collapses

In a tragic incident in Pathar Padi village, a tribal-dominated area of Udaipur district, the roof ledge of an under-construction school building collapsed on Thursday. The incident claimed the life of a young girl who was passing near the school, while another girl sustained serious injuries.

According to locals, the girls were walking beside the construction site when a portion of the roof suddenly collapsed. One of them died on the spot, while the other one suffered severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital immediately for treatment.



As soon as the news of the incident spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the site. The situation turned tense as residents expressed anger over the incident. Senior police officials from Kotda police station and top administrative officers reached the spot to review the situation and control the crowd.



Villagers alleged that the contractor responsible for building the school had used poor-quality construction materials, which led to the collapse. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. Locals also claimed that despite the high cost of the project, safety measures were not properly followed.



Reports suggest that the senior secondary school building is being constructed under the PM Shri Yojana at an estimated cost of around Rs 2 crore. The villagers accused the authorities of negligence and said they would not allow the body of the deceased girl to be moved until their demands for action are met.



Police officials have assured the villagers that an investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the collapse and fix accountability.



The tragic accident has sparked outrage in the region and raised concerns about the quality of government construction projects in rural and tribal areas.