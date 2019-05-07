Udaipur: Goons flee after assaulting groom and kidnapping his bride

In yet another shocking incident of bride kidnapping in Rajasthan, at least six goons on Tuesday morning targeted the car of a newly-wed couple, assaulted the groom before kidnapping the bride and make their getaway.

The incident was reported from Udaipur's Savina where the couple was en route to the groom's house. Their car was hit by another car in which half a dozen goons then forced the couple to halt. The groom was then dragged out of his car and was severely assaulted. It is learnt that some of them then turned their attention to the bride who was still in her own car. She was made to sit in the other car and driven off, leaving her bleeding husband on the road.

The entire incident lasted only a few minutes and such was the brazen nature of the goons that the friends of the groom - accompanying the couple - were unable to be of any help. They, however, eventually informed local police officials once the goons had fled the spot.

It is reported that cops have launched a search operation to nab the goons and rescue the bride. Checkpoints have been placed on key roads to ensure that the culprits are arrested as soon as possible.

The crime was the second such incident in recent months with another bride-kidnapping incident taking place in Sikar, some 400 kilometres from Udaipur.

(Reporting by Avinash Jagnavat/Zee Media Bureau)