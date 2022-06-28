NewsIndia
UDAIPUR TAILOR MURDER

Horrific! Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma's comments, murder recorded on camera

Udaipur tailor murder video news: The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, police said today. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

In a horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Not only this, assailants recorded the crime on camera and circulated the video on social media. The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, police said today. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The assailants even threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in similar fashion. "Inshallaah, we our machet will reach Narendra Modi and Nupur Sharma too".

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.

