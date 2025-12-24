Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999548https://zeenews.india.com/india/uddhav-and-raj-thackeray-unite-to-take-on-mahayuti-in-bmc-polls-2026-2999548.html
NewsIndiaUddhav And Raj Thackeray Unite To Take On Mahayuti In BMC Polls 2026
THACKERAY BROTHERS REUNION

Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Unite To Take On Mahayuti In BMC Polls 2026

BMC Polls 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the Municipal Corporation Elections. Together, the alliance is targeting control over approximately 113 wards, 72 Marathi-dominated and 41 Muslim-influenced, out of the BMC’s total 227 seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Unite To Take On Mahayuti In BMC Polls 2026Photo Credit: IANS

BMC Polls 2026: UBT Sena-MNS alliance is confirmed ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and his party. This marks the coming together of the cousins ahead of a formal announcement of an alliance for the BMC elections in January.

Together, the alliance is targeting control over approximately 113 wards, 72 Marathi-dominated and 41 Muslim-influenced, out of the BMC’s total 227 seats.

The cousins arrived together at the press conference venue in the same car after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the Thackeray cousins, accompanied by their wives, paid tribute to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park here on Wednesday.

Thackeray Brothers Reunion 

For both party workers, it means the end of years of political distance between the two cousins. The cadres hope that after the drubbing in the Panchayat polls, the BMC elections will bring better news for the parties.

Addressing a joint press conference, the two leaders, however, did not specify the list of civic bodies where the alliance would contest nor disclose seat-sharing details for the BMC. Raj Thackeray asserted that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a “Marathi Manoos” from the alliance.

According to IANS, Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance was forged to protect the identity of Mumbai and Maharashtra. “We have come together to stay together and to foil attempts to divide Mumbai or isolate it from Maharashtra,” he said.

The alliance is widely seen as a strategic bid to counter the BJP-led MahaYuti, particularly in Mumbai, where the Marathi vote has fragmented since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. 

As per political observers, the reunion is a “make-or-break” move for both parties. The electoral strategy seeks to combine Raj Thackeray’s influence among core Marathi voters, estimated at around 26 per cent of Mumbai’s electorate, with Uddhav Thackeray’s expanded support base, including Muslim-majority pockets, following his more inclusive positioning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BMC Polls 2026

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16. 

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest