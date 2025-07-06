A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended support to Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in their fight against Hindi imposition, Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified that the Thackeray brothers' stance is only against Hindi imposition in primary schools.



"The Southern states have been fighting for this issue for years. Their stand against the imposition of Hindi means they will not speak Hindi and neither let anyone speak Hindi. But that is not our stand in Maharashtra. We speak Hindi... Our stand is that the strictness for Hindi in primary schools will not be tolerated. Our fight is limited to this,” ANI quoted Raut as saying.