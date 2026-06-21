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Uddhav Sena on brink? Rebel MPs prepare to make split official today

The development marks a significant political setback for Uddhav Thackeray. It could further strengthen the position of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Uddhav Sena on brink? Rebel MPs prepare to make split official today

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