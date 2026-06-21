/Uddhav Sena on brink? Rebel MPs prepare to make split official today

The split within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) appears set to be formally announced on Sunday, days after speculation intensified over the future of six Lok Sabha MPs from the party.
According to India Today sources, the rebel MPs are expected to hold a joint press conference to release photographs and video footage of their meetings with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with a copy of the letter they submitted to him. They are also likely to explain the reasons behind their decision to part ways with the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.
The development marks a significant political setback for Uddhav Thackeray. It could further strengthen the position of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The six MPs at the centre of the rebellion are Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Dina Patil.
According to sources, the MPs travelled to Delhi from different parts of the country on June 16 and stayed at a hotel in Noida. On the same day, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, along with his son and MP Shrikanth Shinde, also arrived in the national capital.
The following morning, Shrikanth Shinde and Omraje Nimbalkar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at around 7 am. Later, at about 10.20 am, the remaining five MPs met the Speaker and submitted a letter informing him that they were merging with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs also requested a change in their seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.
After the meetings, the MPs reportedly dispersed to different cities, including Chennai, Varanasi, Pune and Mumbai.
Sources said two of the rebel MPs are expected to arrive in Mumbai from Chennai, while two others will travel from Kolkata for Sunday's press conference. One MP is already in Mumbai and another is in Pune. Following the media briefing, all six MPs are likely to meet Eknath Shinde. If necessary, they may also seek another appointment with the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Speculation about a split first surfaced after a meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, where five of the six MPs were reportedly absent. Their absence fuelled talk of "Operation Tiger", an alleged effort by the Shinde camp to bring MPs from the rival faction into its fold.
Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attempted to downplay the reports, stating that five absent MPs had joined the meeting virtually and that one MP would speak with Thackeray over the phone.
However, doubts persisted after rebel MP Sanjay Jadhav was seen meeting Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, a leader from the Shinde camp. Although Sanjay Jadhav maintained that the meeting was non-political, it added to the growing speculation.
As reports of the rebellion gathered pace, Raut alleged that the MPs were being lured away with large sums of money and claimed they had been flown to Delhi in chartered aircraft.
Political observers have compared the developments with a previous split in the Trinamool Congress, where rebel MPs formed a separate bloc, met the Lok Sabha Speaker and sought independent seating arrangements in Parliament.
Similarities have been drawn with the current situation, as the six MPs have already approached the Speaker and requested separate seating. There is also speculation that the rebel group could formally merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
If the split is officially confirmed, it would further weaken Uddhav Thackeray's parliamentary strength while boosting the NDA's numbers in the Lok Sabha, potentially helping the ruling alliance secure support for key legislation during the upcoming Monsoon Session.
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