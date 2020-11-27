हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP on inter-faith law in Saamana; here's what he said

In an interview to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut, Uddhav spoke on a number ranging from his family being targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to politics surrounding ‘love jihad'.

Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP on inter-faith law in Saamana; here&#039;s what he said
File Photo

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Shiv Sena's former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In an interview to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut, Uddhav spoke on a number ranging from his family being targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to politics surrounding ‘love jihad'.

Speaking on ‘love jihad’ law being considered by several BJP-ruled states, the Maharashtra CM said, "Rather than politics of ‘love jihad’, why shouldn’t the concept of Love Jihad be applicable in politics?"

BJP are opposed to a Muslim boy marrying a Hindu girl. Then how did BJP have an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti or Nitish Kumar or Chandrababu Naidu? Alliance with different political parties with different ideologies works for you, isn't this ‘love jihad’?” 

The Shiv Sena chief asked the government if it will ever bring anti-cow slaughter law from Kashmir to Kanyakumari?

"Now that you have lifted restrictions in Kashmir, will you bring an anti-cow slaughter law in Goa where there is your government or northeastern states? They bring such issues in states wherever there are elections, promising to make laws if people vote for them. We have never indulged in such Hindutva of convenience. Don’t use Hindutva for your politics,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav said. 

Live TV

Tags:
Uddhav ThackerayCOVID-19lockdown
Next
Story

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Saamana, 'We need one single policy for lockdowns'
  • 93,09,787Confirmed
  • 1,35,715Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M59S

Farmers protest : Why agitation if Government is ready to talk