Uddhav Thackeray Camp To Stake Claim For LoP Post In Maharashtra Assembly

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena UBT with 20 legislators will stake its claim for the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The decision was taken at the meeting convened by the party chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday and Saturday. Thackeray camp's move comes when the budget session of the state legislature will start on March 3 in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday confirmed the party's move to stake a claim for the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

“Even though the strength of the party is less, there is no law or provision in the Constitution that says that the Assembly should function without the Leader of Opposition,” said Raut. Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve reiterated the party's decision to formally make a claim to the Leader of the Opposition's post. He said that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray will reveal the party's position in this regard soon.

Party insiders said that former ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Bhaskar Jadhav and chief whip Sunil Prabhu are the front runners for Leader of the Opposition. Shiv Sena UBT, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had not submitted its claim to the Leader of Opposition's post in the winter session of the state legislature held in December in Nagpur, though it met with allies on this issue. Congress has 16 legislators and NCP-SP 10 and both have reportedly hinted to support Shiv Sena in its claim.

However, the Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat stated, “The opposition does not have the numbers. Therefore, the dilemma of the Leader of the Opposition post will continue in this session too.” “Do they know the numerical strength? How many numbers are required for the post of Leader of the Opposition? Should they have the numerical strength or not? None of the parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the numerical strength. The right to take a decision in this regard lies with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. What decision he will take is a different matter. But legally speaking, the current fact is that the Leader of the Opposition cannot be from any opposition party in the Assembly,” said Shirsat.

“Although Thackeray group has said that it will stake a claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, it does not seem that the other parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi with which it is affiliated will support the former. No party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi is saying that they have their support. Therefore, the dilemma of the Leader of the Opposition post will continue in this session,” claimed Shirsat.

The state legislative secretariat sources said that the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a call on the Thackeray camp's claim after examining the stipulated legislative norms and rules.