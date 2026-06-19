/'Didn't enter politics to hold onto positions by force': Uddhav Thackeray dares rebels and offers to step down to save soul of Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to party workers on Friday as reports of a possible split within the party gained momentum. Speaking at Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day event in Mumbai, he said he was willing to step down if grassroots workers no longer trusted him. He also apologised to voters over the alleged defection of party MPs.
Addressing party workers on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 60th anniversary, Uddhav sought to counter the perception that he was trying to hold on to power at any cost. With reports of a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs dominating political discussions, he said his future as party chief would be decided by grassroots Shiv Sainiks and not by lawmakers.
“I didn't enter politics to hold onto positions by force. As long as the lakhs of grassroots Shiv Sainiks standing before me want me to lead, I will continue to fight. But the moment you, the true workers of Balasaheb's Sena, tell me it is time to go, I will step down from the party presidency without a moment's hesitation,” he declared.
Through this appeal, Uddhav tried to draw a clear line between loyal party workers and the leaders who are accused of planning to leave the party. He alleged that some MPs were holding talks for Union Cabinet positions and changing sides for personal benefits.
By placing his leadership directly in the hands of party workers, Uddhav attempted to strengthen his connection with Shiv Sena's traditional support base ahead of the crucial Mumbai municipal elections.
The foundation day event came amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may leave the party and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
Speaking about the controversy, Uddhav apologised to voters who had supported the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He reminded supporters that these MPs had won because of the trust people placed in Shiv Sena and its leadership.
“I apologise to the voters of the wards where this betrayal has taken place today. During the Modi wave, people voted for these individuals out of trust in us. We were constantly taunted that our MPs won only because of Modi’s face. But this time, nine of our MPs won without using Modi’s face. Why this continuous horse-trading now? What more do you want to achieve? How power-hungry can one get?” he asked.
During the programme, Uddhav also felicitated four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including three Lok Sabha members, who stayed with the party.
On a day filled with political attacks and emotional appeals, Uddhav launched a strong attack on the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
He accused the BJP of trying to weaken and finish Shiv Sena and claimed that the country was moving towards a "one party, no election" system.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also defended his decision to become Chief Minister in 2019. He said he accepted the post only after the BJP failed to honour its commitment to Shiv Sena.
Responding to criticism directed at his family, Uddhav strongly defended his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. He questioned why his family was repeatedly targeted while leaders from other political families faced little scrutiny.
“Today, I am being targeted. My wife is being criticised, Aaditya and Tejas are being targeted. I accepted the Chief Minister's responsibility only because the BJP betrayed us. Is Matoshree only meant to suffer and bear the brunt? You get to become ministers, you become MPs, your children become MLAs — but Matoshree is expected to do nothing? We don't want such a setup,” Thackeray asserted.
“Why should Matoshree only suffer?” he asked while defending his family.
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