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  • /'Didn't enter politics to hold onto positions by force': Uddhav Thackeray dares rebels and offers to step down to save soul of Shiv Sena

'Didn't enter politics to hold onto positions by force': Uddhav Thackeray dares rebels and offers to step down to save soul of Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to step down if Shiv Sena (UBT) workers lose trust in him. Speaking at the party's 60th foundation day event, he apologised to voters over the alleged defection of MPs and accused the BJP of trying to weaken Shiv Sena.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
'Didn't enter politics to hold onto positions by force': Uddhav Thackeray dares rebels and offers to step down to save soul of Shiv Sena
Image Credit: IANS. Former Chief Minister and Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackrey.

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