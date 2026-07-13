/Uddhav Thackrey extends support to CJP’s NEET protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk

"Sonam Wangchuk came to meet me, and it's heartbreaking that a person like him was labeled a traitor by some," Thackeray said. "I begged him not to go on a hunger strike because this government simply doesn’t care about public distress. We have seen people fast unto death in the past to protect Mother Ganga, and the establishment barely blinked. We need people like Sonam alive and well."