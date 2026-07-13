/Uddhav Thackrey extends support to CJP’s NEET protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk

Showing solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has extended support for the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. Backing the protest led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who have been fiercely demanding accountability over the recent NEET exam paper leak controversy, Uddhav Thackrey voiced their backing.
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray emphasised that the crisis transcends politics; it is an existential threat to the country’s youth.
"We need to stay awake; sleeping through this won't work anymore," Thackeray warned. "The situation in our country right now is incredibly strange. This isn't about political parties; it's about the nation. The country needs to wake up, and every political force needs to unite for this cause."
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief expressed deep concern for Sonam Wangchuk, who recently joined the CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar and launched an indefinite hunger strike despite his failing health. Criticising the administration's apparent indifference, Thackeray revealed he had previously urged Wangchuk not to resort to a fast.
"Sonam Wangchuk came to meet me, and it's heartbreaking that a person like him was labeled a traitor by some," Thackeray said. "I begged him not to go on a hunger strike because this government simply doesn’t care about public distress. We have seen people fast unto death in the past to protect Mother Ganga, and the establishment barely blinked. We need people like Sonam alive and well."
Uddhav Thackeray, turning his focus to the examination system,said that Maharashtra has somehow become the epicenter of the NEET paper leak irregularities. He openly questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has faced no real consequences.
"What is stopping the government from sacking Dharmendra Pradhan? His ministry's failures have ruined the futures of lakhs of students," Thackeray said.
He also raised concerns over the safety, noting that Abhijeet Dipke, who previously traveled as far as the US to raise awareness about the testing leaks, has received threats of goons being sent to disrupt their upcoming protest on July 20th.
The CJP has been camping at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan’s resignation and structural reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA). The movement is building toward a massive march to Parliament on July 20.
While UBT Chief Thackeray urged everyday citizens and political leaders to stand up for these independent, flag-less youth.
"I won't tell everyone they must march on the 20th, but wherever you are, you must support them," Thackeray appealed. "I am going. I urge Rahul Gandhi and anyone who believes in the youth of India to join as well. People need to take to the streets."
Thackeray concluded by promising that Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs will aggressively corner the government on the floor of the Parliament during the upcoming session. Meanwhile, the legal battle continues as a Delhi court recently extended the judicial custody of 13 individuals accused in the NEET-UG leak until July 24.
(with ANI inputs)
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