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  • /Uddhav Thackrey extends support to CJP’s NEET protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk

Uddhav Thackrey extends support to CJP’s NEET protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk

The CJP has been camping at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan’s resignation and structural reforms within the NTA. The movement is building toward a massive march to Parliament on July 20.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Uddhav Thackrey extends support to CJP’s NEET protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk
Image Credit: (L- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, R- Activist Sonam Wangchuk, C- UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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