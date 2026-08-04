/Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin over controversial remarks; DMK leader seeks urgent High Court bail

The Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday detained Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin shortly after an official case was registered against him over controversial remarks made during a political rally. The remarks, made in response to a heckler during an address on the Cauvery water dispute targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, have drawn widespread political condemnation across the state.
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