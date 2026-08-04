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Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin over controversial remarks; DMK leader seeks urgent High Court bail

Tamil Nadu Police have detained Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after registering a case over controversial remarks made during a political rally targeting CM C Joseph Vijay. As TVK and BJP leaders demand apologies, Udhayanidhi has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin over controversial remarks; DMK leader seeks urgent High Court bail
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin over controversial remarks; DMK leader seeks urgent High Court bail
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