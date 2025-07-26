Udit Raj Calls Rahul Gandhi Potential 'Second Ambedkar' For OBCs

Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday declared that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, could emerge as the “second Ambedkar” for India’s Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). Raj urged the OBC community to support Gandhi’s vision and actions, arguing that history offers rare opportunities for progress.

"OBCs will have to think that history does not give opportunities for progress again and again. They should follow and support what Rahul Gandhi said in the Talkatora Stadium conference. If they do so, then Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them," Raj said in a post on X.

Earlier, on Friday, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake, and said he was determined to correct it.

While addressing the public at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBC at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, he said he failed to understand the issues of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community earlier, unlike those of Dalits, tribals, and women, where he claimed the Congress had done commendable work.

"I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle -- all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work," he said.

Gandhi highlighted that Dalits, backwards classes, tribals, and minorities make up 90 per cent of the country's population, yet remain excluded from key decision-making processes, including the Union Budget.