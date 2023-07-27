Udupi Video Row: Girl Filmed Naked Inside College Washroom? NCW Responds

Mangaluru: Amid ongoing protests by the BJP workers over the late filing of an FIR against three Muslim girl students allegedly filming another student naked while she was using the college washroom in Karnataka's Udupi, National Commission for Women (NCW) member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Thursday dismissed the claims of “hidden cameras” in the washroom of the private paramedical college.

Talking to reporters, Sundar said, “There is no truth to it. There are no hidden cameras. This is an educational institution and there can be no hidden cameras.” Khushbu Sundar visited Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi to investigate the case and held talks with the management. She came here for an on-the-spot investigation into the alleged video shoot of a girl in the washroom of a college by fellow students.

"There are rumours that there were hidden cameras in toilets. There is no truth in it. False videos are going around. It is an institution so there can't be any hidden cameras. We are talking to the police. The investigation from the police department and the investigation from our side will continue, and we'll come to a conclusion very soon," Khusbu Sundar said while talking to reporters.

#WATCH | Udupi Video Incident: NCW (National Commission for Women) member Khushbu Sundar says, "There are rumours that there were hidden cameras in toilets. There is no truth in it. False videos are going around. It is an institution so there can't be any hidden cameras. We are… pic.twitter.com/zhDDSevgIX — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Don't Add Communal Colour To It: NCW

The NCW member also urged the people not to rush in to give a communal angle to the incident. Sundar reached the paramedical college this morning, accompanied by Udupi district Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay Machhindra and other officials of the commission. College director Rashmi, academic co-ordinator Balakrishna, principal Rajeep Mondal, district legal service authority advocate Mary Shrestha and others are also taking part in the talks.

Talking to reporters after initial discussions with the Udupi district Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari and Machhindra, the NCW member had on Wednesday said that no concrete evidence has been found even after extensive efforts as part of a probe by the police. The investigations are continuing and a comprehensive enquiry is needed. The NCW and the police have found no evidence yet, she said, adding that until concrete evidence is found, a charge sheet cannot be filed.

'Mobile Phones Of 3 Girls Who Allegedly Shot The Video Taken For Data Retrieval'

Sundar said the police have sent the mobile phones of the three girls who allegedly shot the video for data retrieval. The data should be sent to the FSL laboratory for a detailed report before filing a charge sheet, she said. The NCW and the police are diligently doing their work and will conduct the investigation without acting as judges before getting any evidence. The NCW is committed to protecting women and does not work with any communal angle in mind, she said.

Sundar said the commission's focus is on protecting women, irrespective of their community and urged the people to avoid giving this incident a communal angle. The NCW member said she is committed to understand the case fully by engaging with the college administration, students and victims.

'Jihadi Conspiracy'

Meanwhile, activists of the ABVP on Thursday staged a protest near the war memorial at Ajjarkad in Udupi demanding an investigation into the washroom incident. The protestors, who demanded justice for the victim student, had an altercation with the police force present there. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna was also present at the venue.

It may be noted that the three girl students from the private paramedical college in Udupi were suspended for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside the washroom on July 20. The institute informed the police on the same day, and an inquiry was launched.

However, the incident took a communal turn after several right-wing groups alleged that the suspended students, who were Muslims, used hidden cameras to shoot private videos of "Hindu girls" and circulated them among Muslim men as part of a "jihadi conspiracy."