Ugandan National Apprehended And Deported By Hyderabad Police

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a Ugandan national for immigration violations and deported him following due legal procedures.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 07:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ugandan National Apprehended And Deported By Hyderabad PoliceImage Credit: ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) of the city police apprehended a Ugandan national and deported her to prevent her from indulging in undesirable activities detrimental to national security, an official said on Monday.

Juliana Victor Nabitaka, 27 years, native of Kampala, was staying in India despite her visa expiring in January 2025. According to police, she has been staying illegally in India, associating with drug peddlers, supplying drugs and indulging in unlawful activities.

While she was moving with a drug peddler in the Tolichowki Police Station limits, she was apprehended by H-NEW. During interrogation, she failed to provide any proper explanation or valid documents pertaining to her stay in Hyderabad.

Upon thorough enquiry, she admitted that she did not possess a valid visa and had been overstaying in India even after the expiry of his visa. She came to India on a tourist visa and landed in Mumbai in February 2024.

During her stay in India, she visited several tourist places across the country and resided in Chennai for four months, Mumbai for two months, and Bengaluru for eight months. While touring India, she befriended other foreign drug peddlers and began associating with them.

Subsequently, she became involved in drug trafficking activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to earn easy money and lead a lavish lifestyle, said Vaibhav Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/HNEW.

H-NEW initiated the deportation process with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad. An exit permit was obtained from the FRRO, and she was blacklisted from re-entering India. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police busted a drug racket in a co-living hostel.

Two drug peddlers and three consumers were arrested in the operation conducted by the Special Operations Team (SOT) under the limits of the Raidurgam police Station.

The police seized 12 gram MDMA, 7 grams of OG kush and six mobile phones. The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Vamshi Dileep and Bala Prakash of Andhra Pradesh, and drug consumers Manikantha, Rohith and Tarun of Hyderabad.

