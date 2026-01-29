UGC Equity rules Explained: what 2026 regulations said and why supreme court put them on hold

The Supreme Court has put a stay on the UGC Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. The court has asked the Union government to redraft the regulations, keeping their implementation on hold until a revised framework is placed before it. Until then, the 2012 UGC regulations will continue to remain in force.

What are the UGC New Equity Regulations for Higher Education Institutions?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the new rule known as University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which are applicable to all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India.

Under the 2026 regulations, every college and university was required to set up an Equal Opportunity Centre on campus. The main purpose of the regulations was to eliminate discrimination based on religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste or disability. These centres were to include representatives from OBCs, SCs, STs, persons with disabilities and women, with the aim of promoting inclusivity and fairness in higher education institutions.

What were the key provisions of new rules?

Under the 2026 regulations, every college and university was required to:

Set up an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC)

Establish equity committees, helplines and monitoring mechanisms

Create Equity Squads to prevent discrimination on campus

Fix legal accountability on heads of institutions for compliance

Submit regular reports to the UGC

Institutions that failed to comply could face regulatory action, including suspension of recognition or exclusion from UGC schemes.

What is EOC and How would Complaints be handled?

The Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) was meant to act as a support system within colleges and universities. Its role was to receive and deal with complaints related to discrimination, help create a more inclusive and supportive campus environment for disadvantaged groups and ensure that all students are treated fairly. Under the rules, any student, staff member or applicant could approach the EOC to raise a complaint and no caste certificate or political support was required to do so.

Once a complaint was filed, the process was meant to move quickly. The Equity Committee was required to meet within 24 hours of receiving the complaint and complete its inquiry within 15 working days. After this, the head of the institution had to take action on the committee’s report within seven days. Throughout the process, the identity of the complainant was to be kept confidential.

What did the Supreme Court say?

According to reports of LiveLaw, A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing three petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 regulations. The petitions were filed by advocates Mritunjay Tiwari, Vineet Jindal and Rahul Dewan.

The court issued notice to the Centre and the UGC and made the matter returnable on March 19. While hearing the case, the court said it supports a free, equitable and inclusive environment in educational institutions but is examining the regulations on the threshold of constitutionality and legality.

Why has the Supreme Court put the UGC equity rules on hold?

According to media reports, the 2026 UGC equity regulations triggered strong opposition, particularly from students belonging to the general category who argued that the new framework could be unfair to them. Protesters claimed that the rules do not clearly provide a separate mechanism for general or upper-caste students to raise complaints and feared that the regulations could lead to a rise in grievances, creating division and unrest on campuses instead of promoting harmony.

Amid the protests, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government would not allow misuse of the rules and that discrimination against anyone would not be tolerated, said the media reports. Concerns over clarity led the Supreme Court to stay the regulations and ask the Centre to redraft them.

