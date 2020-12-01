UGC NET 2020 result declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check cut-offs, scorecard here

UGC NET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (December 1) released the UGC NET 2020 Result for June examinations conducted in September-November. The result has been relesed on the offical website of the board, which is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The final answer keys and cut-offs were released earlier.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now download their UGC NET 2020 NTA Score Card from the official webiste link provided. The cut-offs are in the form of percentile score.

Steps are also provided for quick reference. The final answer keys and cut off link is also provided in table below for quick reference.

A total of 860976 candidates had registered to appear for the exam. Of these, a total of 526707 candidates took the paper, as per the official data shared by the NTA. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their cut-off by following these steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official website.

STEP 2: Click on the cut-off link.

STEP 3: Search for your subject under the category box.

STEP 4: Check cut-off.

The UGC NET examination was conducted for a total of 81 subjects across the country. The NET certificates for all those candidates who qualify the examination would be available online as well as on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for the latest updates. Information, once available, will also be provided on this page. Candidates who clear NET will be eligible for the job of assistant professor. Top candidates will be selected for the joint research fellowship.

