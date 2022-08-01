UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 anytime soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA issues the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles, which will be held on August 12, 13, & 14, 2022. Earlier, NTA concluded the UGC NET 2022 exam for phase 1 which was conducted on July 9, 11 & 12, 2022.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022 for phase 2 by following below mentioned steps.

- Go to UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.

- Enter the login credentials - UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

- Click the sign in button.

- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will available.

- Download and take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced exam dates out

According to media reports, the admit card of UGC NET can be issued on the official website of NTA on August 5. To download the admit card, students will need their registration number and password.