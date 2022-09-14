UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for phase 2 to be OUT SHORTLY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check date and time here

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency will release the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 on 16 September at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects.

UGC NET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13

UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16

UGC NET Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022

ALSO READ: UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip RELEASED

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022 for phase 2 by following below mentioned steps.

- Go to UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.

- Enter the login credentials - UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

- Click the sign in button.

- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will available.

- Download and take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket.

Earlier, NTA issued the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip on September 13.