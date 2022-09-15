UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for phase 2 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to download

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA would be releasing the University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the Phase 2 Exam. According to the NTA's schedule, the admission card will be made available on September 16, 2022. The candidates will be able to get their UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, after the admit card is available.

Candidates should be aware that the link will activate after the admission card is released and that it will be available online. You must enter your login information in order to download the admit card.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022 for phase 2 by following below mentioned steps.

- Go to UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.

- Enter the login credentials - UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

- Click the sign in button.

- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will available.

- Download and take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket.

The UGC NET Exam 2022 is from September 20, 2022, through September 30, 2022. On the day of the exam, all candidates taking the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam 2022 must bring their admit cards. Candidates are urged to double-check all the information on the admit card as soon as it is made available to prevent any technical difficulties on the day of the exam.