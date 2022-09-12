NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to be OUT on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 exam will be released shortly, scroll down for the release date.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to be OUT on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 exam any time shortly. According to the schedule UGC NET Admit card will be out on 16 September and students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Look for the link that reads, “Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) ),” available at the bottom of the homepage.

- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.

- Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the UGC NET hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

- NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: Check Time, Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. 

Live Tv

UGC NET 2022UGC NET ExamUGC NET Admit card 2022nta ugc net 2022UGC NET exam Date 2022ugc net syllabusUGC net resultnta net admit card 2022 release dateugcnet.nta.nic.in.www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in admit card 2022nta ugc net exam date 2022nta ugc net mock test

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022