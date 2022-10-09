UGC NET 2022: Advance city intimation slip for October 12 exams RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 exam city intimation slip for exams scheduled on October 12 exams. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can download the UGC NET exam city slip 2022 on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the UGC NET city intimation slip 2022 by using their login details such as application number and date of birth. The Oriya exam will be held in two slots, slot 1 on October 12 and slot 2 on October 22.

Here's how to download UGC NET 2022 advance city intimation slip 2022

Visit the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip available on the candidate's activity on the home page.

Now enter the login credentials, UGC NET application number and date of birth

Submit and your UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

“Due to limited availability of examination centres on 12 October 2022 because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots. Examination of Candidates who are scheduled for first slot will be held on 12.10.2022 and for the rest of the candidates, examination will be held on 22 October, 2022,” NTA’s official notification read.