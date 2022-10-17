UGC NET 2022: Answer key to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency will be releasing the UGC NET result 2022 in online mode on the official web portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was over on 14 October. Now the provisional answer key of this exam will be released soon. The candidates appeared in the examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the reports UGC NET answer key will be released on 24th October.

ALSO READ: CSIR UGC NET 2022 to be DECLARED SOON

First NTA will release the provisional UGC NET answer key 2022 online on the official website. The final answer key of UGC NET will be released after considering all the challenges raised by the candidates. In order to challenge the UGC NET 2022 answer key, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 per question.

UGC NET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Open the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Check and click on the answer key download link.

Fill in valid login credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin

On successful submission of login details, the UGC NET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen as a pdf file.

Download the answer key and calculate the probable score.

The UGC NET Exam Phase 2 2022 was conducted from September 20, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams were scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM.