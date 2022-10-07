NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

UGC NET 2022: Exam city slip for October 11 papers out at nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET 2022 exam city slip for papers scheduled for October 11 is now available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll from the direct link to download the intimation slip.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam city information slip of the UGC NET 2022 exam that is scheduled for October 11. Candidates can download the UGC NET intimation slip from nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download UGC NET 2022 advance city intimation slip 2022

  • Visit the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link to download the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip available on the candidate's activity on the home page.
  • Now enter the login credentials, UGC NET application number and date of birth
  • Submit and your UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip Direct Link 

UGC is scheduled to conduct Public Administration (shift 1), Political Science (shifts 1 and 2), Anthropology (shift 2) and Music (shift 2) on October 11, 2022. Candidates should note that exam city information slips are not same as admit cards.

