UGC NET 2022: Exam city slip for October 11 papers out at nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam city information slip of the UGC NET 2022 exam that is scheduled for October 11. Candidates can download the UGC NET intimation slip from nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download UGC NET 2022 advance city intimation slip 2022

Visit the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip available on the candidate's activity on the home page.

Now enter the login credentials, UGC NET application number and date of birth

Submit and your UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

UGC is scheduled to conduct Public Administration (shift 1), Political Science (shifts 1 and 2), Anthropology (shift 2) and Music (shift 2) on October 11, 2022. Candidates should note that exam city information slips are not same as admit cards.