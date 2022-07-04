NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

UGC NET 2022 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in; Admit cards expected soon- Check details

UGC NET 2022: Candidates can download the complete subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET 2022 from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download and more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

UGC NET 2022 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in; Admit cards expected soon- Check details

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (July 4) released the complete exam schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET 2022 from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles are being held together as the December 2021 cycle was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Keeping in mind the effect on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent, the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

UGC NET 2022: Direct Link For Exam Schedule

Candidates must note that UGC had also decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter for a year. The decision was announced in March his year and was taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the e-certificate for assistant professors has lifetime validity.

Live TV

UGC NET 2022UGC NET ExamNET examUGC NET DateUGC NET exam dateugc net exam 2022net exam 2022ugc net date 2022UGC NET exam Date 2022net exam date 2022ugc exam date 2022ugc net syllabus 2022 in hindi pdf downloadugc net official siteugcnet.nta.nicntaugc net.nic.inugc net law syllabusugc net exam 2022 admit cardugc net admit cardugc net 2022 exam date subject wiseugc net admit card 2022 official website

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?