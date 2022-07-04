UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (July 4) released the complete exam schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET 2022 from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles are being held together as the December 2021 cycle was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Keeping in mind the effect on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent, the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Candidates must note that UGC had also decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter for a year. The decision was announced in March his year and was taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the e-certificate for assistant professors has lifetime validity.

Live TV