UGC NET 2022 phase 2 Admit Card RELEASED on ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards for phase 2 of UGC NET exam 2022. The hall tickets for 13 papers have been released on official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download the UGC NET admit card now. They will have to enter their login credentials like their application number and date of birth to check and download hall tickets. The first phase of the UGC NET was conducted in December 2021 and June 2022. Both exams were conducted under the merged cycle.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET hall ticket 2022 for phase 2 by following below mentioned steps.

- Go to UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.

- Enter the login credentials - UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

- Click the sign in button.

- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will available.

- Download and take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket.

The UGC NET Exam 2022 is from September 20, 2022, through September 30, 2022. On the day of the exam, all candidates taking the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam 2022 must bring their admit cards. Candidates are urged to double-check all the information on the admit card as soon as it is made available to prevent any technical difficulties on the day of the exam.