UGC NET 2022

UGC NET 2022: Result likely to be DECLARED TOMORROW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

NTA has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 4 examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will be out soon.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Candidates can raise their objections to the UGC NET answer keys by Oct 24, 2022
  • According to reports UGC NET result will be released on 1 Nov
  • NTA conducted the Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams from Oct 8- 14

UGC NET 2022: Result likely to be DECLARED TOMORROW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results soon. Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in. According to reports UGC NET result will be released on Nov 1 however the official date is yet to be announced. 

NTA has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 4 examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice issued by NTA, candidates can raise their objections to the UGC NET answer keys by October 24, 2022.

UGC NET results 2022: Steps to check results

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.
Enter the asked login details.
Submit and view your scores.
Take a printout of the result page for future use.

NTA conducted the Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. Candidates will be allowed to raise their objections to the answer key by submitted a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 for every objection raised.

