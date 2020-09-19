UGC NET Admit Card 2020: NTA releases hall ticket for some papers — Check direct link here

NEW DELHI: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (September 19) released the UGC-NET admit card for June/September session examination.

Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the board, which is ntanet.nic.in by logging in using their application ID and password.

The UGC- NET exam will be held between September 24 and November 5, in multiple shifts. NTA has released a subject-wise schedule of the examination. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Currently, the admit cards for candidates whose exam is falling on September 24 and 25 have been released while for others, it will be released soon.

Here's the direct link to download the UGC NTA admit card 2020.

Follow these steps to download UGC NET Admit card 2020.

STEP 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

STEP 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the exam centres. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

NTA had initially scheduled these exams for the months of May and June but had to postpone all exams due to Coronavirus related lockdown.

NTA has already announced the dates of JEE Mains and NEET UG exams. The JEE Mains will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET UG will be held on September 13.

The NTA UGC-NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23 and November 5.