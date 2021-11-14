UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (November 13, 2021) released the schedule of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and released the admit cards for the candidates appearing in subjects scheduled for Day 1 and Day 2, ie, November 20 and November 21.

The NTA said that it will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 01, 03, 04, 05 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit cards have been released on UGC's official website www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021?

Visit UGC's official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles' option.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in with your credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin.

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2021 will appear on your screen.

The Agency has informed that a notification regarding downloading of remaining admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in soon.

Live TV