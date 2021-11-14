हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC-NET

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the schedule of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here&#039;s direct link to download
File Photo (ANI)

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (November 13, 2021) released the schedule of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and released the admit cards for the candidates appearing in subjects scheduled for Day 1 and Day 2, ie, November 20 and November 21.

The NTA said that it will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 01, 03, 04, 05 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit cards have been released on UGC's official website www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021?

  • Visit UGC's official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles' option.
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in with your credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin. 
  • Your UGC NET Admit Card 2021 will appear on your screen. 

The Agency has informed that a notification regarding downloading of remaining admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in soon.

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021

Check schedule for UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 cycles

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UGC-NETUGC-NET examUGCnetNTA
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura today

Must Watch

PT7M12S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Nov 13, 2021