UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for October 13 exam RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Admit card for October 13 exam has been released by National Testing Agency on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit card for UGC NET 2022 exam which will be conducted on Oct 13. The hall tickets have been published on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website. The steps listed below can be used to check it. Students should be prepared with their application number and date of birth in order to check the same. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre. They might not be permitted to take tests if they don't have the necessary documentation.
UGC NET 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Then on the homepage, go to candidate activity
- Click on link which reads, “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)”
- Enter Application No and Date of Birth
- Post entering the details, admit card will be displayed on screen
- Download the same, cross-check the details
- Take its printout for future reference
UGC NET Admit Card 2022; direct link here
UGC-NET is held twice a year, but the June 2022 date has been moved up due to the cancellation of the December 2021 UGC-NET due to COVID-19. The National Testing Agency, with the approval of UGC, has combined the UGC-NET examination cycles for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), allowing them to be administered concurrently via computer-based testing (CBT).
Live Tv
More Stories