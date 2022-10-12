UGC NET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED for October 14 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the UGC NET admit card 2022 online for phase 4 exams to be held on October 14 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Visit the official website to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card if you are a candidate who applied for the exam. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates must enter correct login information, including their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Open the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that denotes “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” on the web page.

Then, Enter the application number and date of birth without any error in the space provided.

View the UGC NET 2022 admit card by clicking on the submit button.

Download the hall ticket as a pdf file and take the printout of the same.

The phase 4 exam is being held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022, in accordance with the UGC NET exam dates 2022. Candidates who will be taking the phase 4 tests must bring one valid original photo ID and a hard copy of their UGC NET admit card 2022 to the testing location. They won't be allowed to enter the UGC NET exam centre in 2022 if they don't comply.