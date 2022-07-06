UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 today, 6 July. The National Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded when released on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be held on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. NTA will be releasing the admit card for July exams first. With 3 days left for the exam, it is expected that NTA will release the UGC NET 2022 admit card today on the official website. The Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam duration is for 180 minutes or 3 hours and the exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm, there is no break in between Paper I and Paper 2.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in.