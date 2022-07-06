NewsIndia
UGC NET ADMIT CARD 2022

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Soon: NET Admit card likely to be out TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- check time and more details here

NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for July examination today, once released students can download the admit card on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
  • NTA will likely release UGC NET Admit Card today 6th July
  • The Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only
  • The exam will be conducted in two shifts

Trending Photos

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Soon: NET Admit card likely to be out TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- check time and more details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 today, 6 July. The National Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded when released on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be held on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. NTA will be releasing the admit card for July exams first. With 3 days left for the exam, it is expected that NTA will release the UGC NET 2022 admit card today on the official website. The Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

ALSO READ: Odisha class 10th result DECLARED

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam duration is for 180 minutes or 3 hours and the exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm, there is no break in between Paper I and Paper 2.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Admit card 2022ugc net admit cardUGC NET 2022NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2022NTA UGC NET

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022