UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 exam will be released shortly, scroll down for the exam dates.

 

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 to be out shortly, exams from THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 exam any time shortly. According to reports candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA issues the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles, which will be held on August 12, 13, & 14, 2022. Earlier, NTA concluded the UGC NET 2022 exam for phase 1 which was conducted on July 9, 11 & 12, 2022.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Look for the link that reads, “Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) ),” available at the bottom of the homepage.

- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.

- Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the UGC NET hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

- NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: Check Time, Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. 

