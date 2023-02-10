topStoriesenglish2571966
UGC NET Admit Card 2023: December Session Exam City Intimation Slip to be OUT Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps to Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The city slip for the UGC NET 2022 exam will be available in the first week of February, and the admit card for the exam will be available in the second week of February at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 admit card on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will release the city intimation slip prior to the publication of the UGC NET admit card download link. According to the UGC NET December 2022 schedule, the city of the exam centre will be announced in the first week of February. The admit card for the UGC NET will be available in the second week of February 2023. The dates for the UGC NET exam in 2022 are February 21 to March 10, 2023. 

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the NTA official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET December admit card download link.
  • Now enter registration number, date of birth and security pin.
  • Press the “Submit” button.
  • UGC NET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download admit card UGC NET and declaration form.

The UGC NET 2023 hall ticket will provide the exam date, location, and shift times. UGC-NET will be held in computer-based test (CBT) modality in December 2022 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

