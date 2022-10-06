UGC NET admit card for October 8, 10 exams RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the 4th phase of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) scheduled for October 8 and 10. Candidates who will appear in these exams can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it. UGC NET Hall Ticket can be downloaded only by using the right login credentials on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for examinations on October 8 and 10 must download their admit cards before the exam dates.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for admit card download.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like application number, date of birth and other details required.

Step 4: Your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and get a hard copy of it for future references.

On October 8, UGC NET will be held in the morning shift for the Computer Science and Applications paper in the morning shift and for Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Business Economics subjects in the second shift. On October 10, the exam will be held for the History paper in both shifts.