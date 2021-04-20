UGC NET May exams postponed, revised dates to be announced later

New Delhi: The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2020 cycle) which was scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic prevailing in the country.

The decision was announced on Tuesday (April 20) by Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The upcoming exams were originally slated for December 2020 but were postponed to May due to the pandemic. The second wave of the pandemic has once again forced the authorities to revise the exam schedule.

“Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams,” tweeted Pokhriyal.

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

The UGC NET was to be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between May 2 to May 17, 2021, throughout the country. It covered 81 subjects.

The minister also shared a statement from the NTA which said, “looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination".

"The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination." added the NTA statement.

Last week, Pokhriyal announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 Board exams as well.

