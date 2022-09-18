UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022 released ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here
Candidates can now download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll dow for direct link to download.
Trending Photos
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 17, 2022. Candidates can now download the advance city intimation slip for the exam to be held on 23 September 2022 from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notification issued by NTA, the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card soon.
Here's how to download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022
Candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
- Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022- Direct Link
NTA is conducting the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects. ALSO READ- SSC CGL 2022 notification out! Check vacancy details, direct link here
Live Tv
More Stories