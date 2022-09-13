NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip released today, September 13 on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download intimation slip.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UGC NET Phase 2 examination will take place between September 20 and 30 September 2022
  • UGC NET Admit card will be out on 16 September
  • UGC NET Exam city slip released

Trending Photos

UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The UGC NET Phase 2 exam city intimation slip released today. The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. Candidates can download UGC NET Phase 2 exam admit card and city intimation slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download here

UGC NET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13
UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16
UGC NET  Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022: Here's how to download 

Candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip following the steps given below-

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?