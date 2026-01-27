UGC controversy 2026: What are Articles 14 and 15? The constitutional laws cited by Nishikant Dubey to defend new rules | EXPLAINED

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) launching its new regulations for the year 2026, a major political and social storm has broken out. In response to protests from general category student leaders, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posted on social media to counter the opposition, mentioning Articles 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution.

Here is a detailed explanation of the controversy and the relevant legal provisions in the midst of the storm.

The context: What are the new UGC regulations?

On January 15, 2026, the UGC issued the Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations. The new regulations are a replacement for the old guidelines of 2012, with a tougher policy to ban any form of discrimination based on caste, gender, and background.

The controversy: What is the problem with the new UGC regulations?

The main cause of the protest is the addition of OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities under the special "caste-based discrimination" provision. The general category students feel that since OBC communities already have reservations, they should not be included in these special provisions against discrimination protections; they feel that these protections may inadvertently disadvantage general category students.

Nishikant Dubey's stance: 'Equality for all'

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey tried to ease the situation by referring to the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) reservation. He said that during Prime Minister Modi's rule, "justice was delivered" to the general category through the 10% EWS reservation in 2019.

Dubey said that according to Articles 14 and 15, there is no difference between SC, ST, OBC, and the General Category, and that he would remove any "misconceptions" regarding the UGC notification.

Deep dive: What is Article 14?

Article 14 is the foundation of the Right to Equality in India. It says: "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India."

It holds two different notions:

Equality Before the Law: This is a "negative" provision, which means that no person is greater than the law, and no person has any special rights.

Equal protection of laws: A "positive" notion that means persons in similar circumstances should be treated in a similar manner. It enables the state to make "reasonable classifications" (such as reservations) to uplift marginalised sections to an equal status.

Deep dive: Unpacking Article 15

Whereas Article 14 is applicable to all persons within the territory of India (including foreign nationals), Article 15 is strictly for Indian nationals only.

The mandate: It forbids the state from discriminating against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth alone.

The UGC link: The new UGC guidelines are, in essence, an administrative implementation of Article 15 to ensure that no student is made to feel like a second-class citizen on campus, with their identity becoming an obstacle to their own educational advancement.

Why the EWS mention matters

The BJP MP is making it clear that the government believes in a "multi-directional street" concept of equity by mentioning Articles 14 and 15, together with the 10% EWS reservation. His logic is that whereas the law safeguards SC/ST/OBC students from discrimination (Article 15), it also safeguards the economic interests of the General Category (through EWS), thus upholding the "Equality of Status" as enshrined in the Preamble.

