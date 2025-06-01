‘Ugly Face Of Terror’: Why Ex-Danish Envoy Dropped Bombshell, Backed Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Denmark’s former Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, has endorsed India’s recent military operation ‘Operation Sindoor’ and called for global action against Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism.

Svane, who served as Denmark’s envoy to India, praised India’s decisive military response and emphasised its importance in sending a strong message to the international community.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s shifting narratives, particularly regarding Sajid Mir, an accused of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, have exposed the country’s inconsistencies in combating terrorism.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Svane urged the global community to take a stand against Pakistan’s actions. “Terrorism does not emerge spontaneously. It is funded, structured and executed with intent. Pakistan’s role in this is evident,” he said.

Svane’s comments align with concerns raised by Indian officials about Pakistan’s alleged misuse of international financial assistance, including IMF loans, to support military-intelligence operations and terrorist groups.

Svane also commended India’s decision to send an all-party delegation led by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Copenhagen, highlighting the importance of international solidarity in addressing the issue.

He noted that this initiative has been well-received in Denmark and reflects India’s commitment to combating terrorism.

In addition, Svane criticised Pakistan’s handling of terrorist activities. “Pakistan may present many faces, but when it comes to terrorism, it reveals its true and ugly face,” he said, referring to recent incidents such as the Pahalgam attack as evidence of Pakistan’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Svane concluded by emphasising the need for a unified global response to combat terrorism and hold accountable those who support and finance such activities. His statements add to the growing international pressure on Pakistan to take concrete actions against terrorism and its financing.