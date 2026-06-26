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Ujjain daylight horror: Girl stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds at busy Dawa Bazar; gruesome attack caught on CCTV

A horrific CCTV video shows a 19-year-old girl being stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds at Ujjain's Dawa Bazar. Police have launched a massive manhunt.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Ujjain daylight horror: Girl stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds at busy Dawa Bazar; gruesome attack caught on CCTV
Image Credit: Ujjain daylight horror: Girl stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds at busy Dawa Bazar.

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