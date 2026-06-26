/Ujjain daylight horror: Girl stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds at busy Dawa Bazar; gruesome attack caught on CCTV

There was mayhem in the crowded neighbourhood of Dawa Bazar on Madhav Club Road on Friday when a 19-year-old girl was savagely attacked by a knife-wielding man. The assailant caught up with the victim on the main street and mercilessly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her 15 times in 13 seconds.
The identified victim, 19-year-old Pooja, alias Gungun Rajak, who hails from Bapu Nagar, is struggling for her life in a private hospital, and her current condition is critical.
Pooja had been working for the last eight months as a computer operator in "Dayal Pharma," an agency dealing with medicines, located in the busy commercial market.
The assault took place at about 12:30 PM on Friday when she was heading to her workplace. According to reports, a youth caught hold of her near the entrance point of the Dawa Bazar. After some words were exchanged, the attacker suddenly drew out his knife and started stabbing her.
The whole act of violence has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera and is being circulated widely on social media.
The full attack scene was caught by the CCTV camera located close by, and the video has gone viral in various social media channels. It shows the terrifying moment when the attacker delivers swift and successive blows to the head, neck and abdomen of the girl.
Leaving the car on the spot after seeing Pooja lying in a pool of blood, the attacker ran away causing utter confusion and panic among the shoppers and the traders present in the business area during the afternoon hours.
Several eyewitnesses and employees of the local traders assisted the bleeding teenager. She was first taken to the government-owned Charak Hospital, but when the condition of the girl deteriorated due to internal bleeding, she was then referred to a private clinic. Doctors said that she is currently in a critical condition, being under close medical observation.
Upon knowing about the gruesome incident, a police team from Neelganga Police Station reached out to the spot.
Based on CCTV footage, the local police have now known the main suspect in the case, who is called Sunil.
"Initial findings and CCTV analysis have helped us identify the attacker as Sunil. We have recovered the vehicle he left behind at the crime scene," a senior police official stated. "Teams have been formed to track him down, and the exact motive behind this horrific assault will be clear once he is apprehended."
The Neelganga Police have intensified their investigation, reviewing multiple CCTV feeds around Madhav Club Road to trace the escape route of the suspect. Meanwhile, the incident has raised significant concerns among local traders regarding public safety and policing efficiency in Ujjain's major commercial zones.
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