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Ujjain mosque demolition: Clashes reported between police and locals as High Court set to hear matter

Security has been strengthened in the area, with a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any further escalation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Ujjain mosque demolition: Clashes reported between police and locals as High Court set to hear matter
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab/X

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