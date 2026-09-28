/Ujjain mosque demolition: Clashes reported between police and locals as High Court set to hear matter

A clash was reported between police and a large group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday at the site where a portion of the Shahi Masjid is proposed to be demolished as part of a road-widening project.
A heavy police presence has been deployed in the area amid the tension. The dispute over the proposed demolition is also scheduled to come up before the High Court today.
Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a crowd in Ujjain after stone-pelting was reported during a clash between a large group of people and police after clash intesified. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have also been deployed at the spot.
A large number of people gathered at the spot where a portion of the mosque is planned to be removed for the road-widening work. The situation turned tense after clashes broke out between the group and police personnel.
Security has been strengthened in the area, with a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any further escalation.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A large group of people clashes with Police in Ujjain at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished for a road-widening project. A heavy police force remains deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/jeq03Wcd5s— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026
The legal dispute over the proposed demolition is set to be heard by the High Court today.
The hearing comes amid heightened tensions at the site and opposition to the planned removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid.
This is a developing news story; further details are expected after the court hearing.
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