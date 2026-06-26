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  • /Ujjain Muharram procession sparks outrage over mock car blast, 'lo fir aa gaye' flags; four held

Ujjain Muharram procession sparks outrage over mock car blast, 'lo fir aa gaye' flags; four held

After the videos went viral, Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against four persons for performing a dangerous stunt in Badnagar town of Ujjain. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Ujjain Muharram procession sparks outrage over mock car blast, 'lo fir aa gaye' flags; four held
Image Credit: Video Grab/X/Pravin Alai

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