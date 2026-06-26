/Ujjain Muharram procession sparks outrage over mock car blast, 'lo fir aa gaye' flags; four held

A Muharram procession in Ujjain went viral after the organisers hung a van high in the air with the help of crane and then blasted it with firecrackers. Then the car was lowered again and two people with red flags bearing 'lo fir aa gaye' message climbed atop it. The car was then lifted again as the two men kept waving the flag. The display of mock car blast sparked outrage as people question the motive behind the move.
After the videos went viral, Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against four persons for performing a dangerous stunt in Badnagar town of Ujjain. The viral video captured a car suspended nearly 40 feet in the air by a crane, which subsequently erupted in a blast caused by firecrackers ignited inside the vehicle.
The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed the vehicle hanging above a crowd as youths waved red flags shortly before the explosion. Police confirmed that the car, with its windows closed and engine off, was packed with fireworks which created a powerful blast effect upon detonation.
A BJP leader said on X, "The incident of an explosion in a van suspended from a crane during the Muharram procession in Ujjain has become a topic of discussion. The question is, what is the purpose of such displays in public events? Tradition, demonstration, or something else? The administration should provide clear information on this."
उज्जैन में मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान क्रेन से लटकाई गई वैन में विस्फोट किए जाने की घटना चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है।— Pravin Alai (प्रविण अलई) (@PravinAlai) June 25, 2026
सवाल यह है कि सार्वजनिक आयोजनों में ऐसे प्रदर्शन का उद्देश्य क्या है?
परंपरा, प्रदर्शन या कुछ और?
प्रशासन को इस पर स्पष्ट जानकारी देनी चाहिए।#Ujjain #PublicSafety… pic.twitter.com/XS6uhbBB7y
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karandeep Singh stated that the police acted immediately upon discovering the video, registering an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 285 (Danger or obstruction in a public way) and Section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances).
"Last night in an akhara in Adan Mohalla, Badnagar, a visual of an explosive incident came to light after a vehicle was hung from a crane and firecrackers were burst inside it. We have immediately registered an FIR under Sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Singh said.
Police have identified and named four individuals as accused in the case: Shoaib Khan, identified as the event organiser, Zahid Khan and Taleem, allegedly involved in hoisting flags on the vehicle and Gopal Mali, the owner of the crane used for the stunt.
"We have made 4 named accused, which include the organiser Shoaib Khan, and apart from him, the two boys who were hoisting the flag on the vehicle, whose names are Zahid Khan and Taleem, we have also made them accused. Apart from this, the crane owner, Gopal Mali, has also been named as accused. All these accused will be arrested soon," the officer said.
He added that in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that they used the rocket fire crackers, which were used during Diwali. "Since the car was switched off with its windows closed, smoke and gases generated from the firecrackers led to a blast-like visual. These facts initially came to notice and further, we will see what comes out in the rest of the investigation," Additional SP said.
He further stated that the administration had not granted permission for any such activity involving explosives or a vehicle being suspended in the air.
"Administration never provides permission for firecrackers or activities that may endanger the public. Permission was granted only for the procession. We have not provided any permission for using explosives or hanging a car from a crane. Akharas are used to attract maximum public views. They have been doing this stunt for a long time, but this time they have done this act, we have taken strict action on the matter," the officer said.
The FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added. (With ANI inputs)
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